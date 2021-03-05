The California Kitchen: Smoked Tenderloin

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Smoked Tenderloin with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 2 LBs Tenderloin or Petite Loin
- 3 T Cajun Spice
- 4 T Salt
- 1 T Black Pepper
- 3 T Olive Oil
Listen to Albert prepare Smoked Tenderloin below.
