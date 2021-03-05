Smoked Tenderloin

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Smoked Tenderloin with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

2 LBs Tenderloin or Petite Loin

3 T Cajun Spice

4 T Salt

1 T Black Pepper

3 T Olive Oil

Listen to Albert prepare Smoked Tenderloin below.

The California Kitchen: Smoked Tenderloin

