The California Kitchen: Smoked Salmon Lox

Smoked Salmon Lox
In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Smoked Salmon Lox with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • Hickory Wood Chips
  • 1 WHOLE Atlantic King Salmon
  • 2 T Each
  • Dry Chive
  • Granulated Garlic
  • Cajun Spice
  • TT S+P

Listen to Albert prepare Smoked Salmon Lox below.

The Untamed Chef

