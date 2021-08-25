The California Kitchen: Smoked Prime Rib Roast

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

Smoked Prime Rib Roast
In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Smoked Prime Rib Roast with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 10 LB RIB Roast
  • TT S+P
  • 4 T Cajun Spice
  • 4 T Dry Chive
  • 2 T Crispy Garlic

Listen to Albert prepare Smoked Prime Rib Roast below.

The Untamed Chef

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777