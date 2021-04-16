Smoked Dry Rubbed Baby Back Ribs

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Smoked Dry Rubbed Baby Back Ribs with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

1 Rack Pork Baby Back Ribs

4 T Cajun Spice

3 T Dry Chives

TT S+P

Listen to Albert prepare Smoked Dry Rubbed Baby Back Ribs below.

The California Kitchen: Smoked Dry Rubbed Baby Back Ribs

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777