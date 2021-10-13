The California Kitchen: Skillet Baked Chicken Thighs Untamed

Skillet Baked Chicken Thighs Untamed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Skillet Baked Chicken Thighs Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

6 Each Fresh or Air Chilled Chicken Thighs

4T Vegetable Oil

.5 T Each Cayenne Pepper Italian Herbs Chili Powder Black Pepper Dry Chive Dehydrated onion

1 T Garlic Salt

Listen to Albert prepare Skillet Baked Chicken Thighs Untamed below.

