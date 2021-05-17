The California Kitchen: Simple House Fried Rice

Simple House Fried Rice

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Simple House Fried Rice with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

4 T Vegetable Oil

2 C Cooked Room Temp Rice

4 Eggs

4 T Heavy Cream (Additional Add 2 Minutes Before Rice ) Onions Serrano peppers Crispy Garlic



Listen to Albert prepare Simple House Fried Rice below.

