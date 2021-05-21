The California Kitchen: Sauceless Baked Ratatouille

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Sauceless Baked Ratatouille with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 2 Large Zucchinis
- 1 Large Eggplant
- 1 Purple onion
- Oven Roasted Cherry Tomatoes
- 4 T Herb de Provence
- 3 T Crispy Garlic
- TT Salt + Pepper
- 1 C Panko Bread Crumb
- 2 T Vegetable Oil
- Optional
- (Cheddar / Parmesan / Montery Jack)
- Optional
Listen to Albert prepare Sauceless Baked Ratatouille below.
