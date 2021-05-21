The California Kitchen: Sauceless Baked Ratatouille

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

Sauceless Baked Ratatouille
In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Sauceless Baked Ratatouille with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 2 Large Zucchinis
  • 1 Large Eggplant
  • 1 Purple onion
  • Oven Roasted Cherry Tomatoes
  • 4 T Herb de Provence
  • 3 T Crispy Garlic
  • TT Salt + Pepper
  • 1 C Panko Bread Crumb
  • 2 T Vegetable Oil
    • Optional
      • (Cheddar / Parmesan / Montery Jack)

Listen to Albert prepare Sauceless Baked Ratatouille below.

The California Kitchen: Sauceless Baked Ratatouille
The Untamed Chef

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777