The California Kitchen: Sauceless Baked Ratatouille

Sauceless Baked Ratatouille

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Sauceless Baked Ratatouille with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

2 Large Zucchinis

1 Large Eggplant

1 Purple onion

Oven Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

4 T Herb de Provence

3 T Crispy Garlic

TT Salt + Pepper

1 C Panko Bread Crumb

2 T Vegetable Oil Optional (Cheddar / Parmesan / Montery Jack)



Listen to Albert prepare Sauceless Baked Ratatouille below.

