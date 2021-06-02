The California Kitchen: Roasted Corn Salsa

Roasted Corn Salsa

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Roasted Corn Salsa with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 4 each Whole corns in husk
  • 1/4 cup Red onion dice small
  • 1 small red bell pepper dice small
  • 2 T dry Chive
  • 1 T dry garlic
  • 1 T lemon juice
  • TT s+p
  • 2 oz cilantro

Listen to Albert prepare Roasted Corn Salsa below.

The Untamed Chef

