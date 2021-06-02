The California Kitchen: Roasted Corn Salsa

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Roasted Corn Salsa with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 4 each Whole corns in husk
- 1/4 cup Red onion dice small
- 1 small red bell pepper dice small
- 2 T dry Chive
- 1 T dry garlic
- 1 T lemon juice
- TT s+p
- 2 oz cilantro
Listen to Albert prepare Roasted Corn Salsa below.
