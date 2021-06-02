Roasted Corn Salsa

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Roasted Corn Salsa with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

4 each Whole corns in husk

1/4 cup Red onion dice small

1 small red bell pepper dice small

2 T dry Chive

1 T dry garlic

1 T lemon juice

TT s+p

2 oz cilantro

Listen to Albert prepare Roasted Corn Salsa below.

The California Kitchen: Roasted Corn Salsa

