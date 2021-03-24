Quick Pickled Slaw

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Quick Pickled Slaw with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

1 Cabbage Head

1/4 Head Purple Cabbage

2 Carrots

8 T White wine Vinegar

4-5 T Sugar

Listen to Albert prepare Quick Pickled Slaw below.

The California Kitchen: Quick Pickled Slaw

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777