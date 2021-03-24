The California Kitchen: Quick Pickled Slaw

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Quick Pickled Slaw with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1 Cabbage Head
- 1/4 Head Purple Cabbage
- 2 Carrots
- 8 T White wine Vinegar
- 4-5 T Sugar
Listen to Albert prepare Quick Pickled Slaw below.
For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com
Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV
Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef
IG: untamedchef777