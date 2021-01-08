The California Kitchen: Pot Roast 2021

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to preparePot Roast 2021 with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1 Pound of Prime Beef Rump Roast
- 1/2 C Red Wine
- 1.5 Qt Beef Stock
- Vegetables
- 4T Vegetable Oil
- 2 Carrots smll dice
- 1/2 Onion Large Dice
- 1 Individual Cellery
- TT Thyme and Rosemary
- TT S&P
Listen to Albert prepare Pot Roast 2021 below.
