Pot Roast 2021

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to preparePot Roast 2021 with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

1 Pound of Prime Beef Rump Roast

1/2 C Red Wine

1.5 Qt Beef Stock

Vegetables 4T Vegetable Oil 2 Carrots smll dice 1/2 Onion Large Dice 1 Individual Cellery TT Thyme and Rosemary TT S&P



Listen to Albert prepare Pot Roast 2021 below.

The California Kitchen: Pot Roast 2021

