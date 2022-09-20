The California Kitchen: Poke Untamed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Poke Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 2 T Vegetable Oil
- 1 4 oz Yellow Fin Tuna Steak
- 1 T Blackened Spice
- 2 T Kewpie Mayo
- 2 t Fresh Wasabi
- 1 Squeeze Lemon
- 1 T Rice Wine Vinegar
- TT S+P
Listen to Albert prepare Poke Untamed below.
