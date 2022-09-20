In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Poke Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

2 T Vegetable Oil

1 4 oz Yellow Fin Tuna Steak

1 T Blackened Spice

2 T Kewpie Mayo

2 t Fresh Wasabi

1 Squeeze Lemon

1 T Rice Wine Vinegar

TT S+P

Listen to Albert prepare Poke Untamed below.

The California Kitchen: Poke Untamed

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777