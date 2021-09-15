Perfectly Smoked Tri-Tip

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Perfectly Smoked Tri-Tip with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

USDA Prime Grade Tri-Tip Cleaned & Peeled



3 T Cajun Spice

TT S+P

Listen to Albert prepare Perfectly Smoked Tri-Tip below.

The California Kitchen: Perfectly Smoked Tri-Tip

