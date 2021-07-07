Perfectly Seared Bluefin Tuna

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Perfectly Seared Bluefin Tuna with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

1 Tuna Steak 2 -2.5 Inches Thick

2 T Vegetable Oil

TT S+P

2 T Cajun Spice

1/4 Stick of Butter

Listen to Albert prepare Perfectly Seared Bluefin Tuna below.

The California Kitchen: Perfectly Seared Bluefin Tuna

