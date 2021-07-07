The California Kitchen: Perfectly Seared Bluefin Tuna

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

Perfectly Seared Bluefin Tuna
In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Perfectly Seared Bluefin Tuna with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 1 Tuna Steak 2 -2.5 Inches Thick
  • 2 T Vegetable Oil
  • TT S+P
  • 2 T Cajun Spice
  • 1/4 Stick of Butter

Listen to Albert prepare Perfectly Seared Bluefin Tuna below.

The Untamed Chef

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777