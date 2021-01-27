The California Kitchen: Perfectly Cooked Blackened Pork Loin

Perfectly Cooked Blackened Pork Loin

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Perfectly Cooked Blackened Pork Loin with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 1 Small Pork Loin (Pad with Paper towel needs to be free of moisture
  • 3 T Vegetable Oil
  • TT S+P
  • 3 T Cajun Spice
  • 1 T Lemon Pepper
  • 1 T Dry Chive
  • 1 T Dry Garlic

Listen to Albert prepare Perfectly Cooked Blackened Pork Loin below.

The Untamed Chef

