Perfectly Cooked Blackened Pork Loin

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Perfectly Cooked Blackened Pork Loin with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

1 Small Pork Loin (Pad with Paper towel needs to be free of moisture

3 T Vegetable Oil

TT S+P

3 T Cajun Spice

1 T Lemon Pepper

1 T Dry Chive

1 T Dry Garlic

Listen to Albert prepare Perfectly Cooked Blackened Pork Loin below.

The California Kitchen: Perfectly Cooked Blackened Pork Loin

