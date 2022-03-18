The California Kitchen: Perfect Zucchini a la Plancha

Perfect Zucchini a la Plancha

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Perfect Zucchini a la Plancha with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 2 each Zucchini
  • 2 T Vegetable Oil
  • TT S+P

Listen to Albert prepare Perfect Zucchini a la Plancha below.

The California Kitchen

