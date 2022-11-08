The California Kitchen: Perfect Whipped Potatoes for Thanksgiving 2022

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare perfect whipped potatoes for Thanksgiving 2022 with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Perfect Whipped Potatoes

Here is what you will need…

1 LB Yukon Gold Potatoes

3 T Vegetable Oil

TT S+P

2 T Chives

2 T Crispy Garlic

Listen to Albert prepare perfect whipped potatoes for Thanksgiving 2022 below.

The California Kitchen: Perfect Whipped Potatoes

