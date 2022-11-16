In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Perfect Turkey Breast with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Perfect Turkey Breast

Here is what you will need…

2 Each Turkey Breast 2-3 lbs Each

TT S+P

1 QT Chicken Stock

Listen to Albert prepare Perfect Turkey Breast below.

The California Kitchen: Perfect Turkey Breast

