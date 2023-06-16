In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Perfect Tuna Sear with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Perfect Sweet Potato Hash

Here is what you will need…

3 T Vegetable Oil ( NO Olive Oil )

8oz Sushi Grade

Yellow or Blue Fin Tuna

( Rub )

2 T Salt

1 T Pepper

1 T Cajun Spice Blend

Listen to Albert prepare Perfect Tuna Sear below.

The California Kitchen: Perfect Tuna Sear

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777