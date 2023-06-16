The California Kitchen: Perfect Tuna Sear

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Perfect Tuna Sear with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 3 T Vegetable Oil ( NO Olive Oil )
- 8oz Sushi Grade
- Yellow or Blue Fin Tuna
- ( Rub )
- 2 T Salt
- 1 T Pepper
- 1 T Cajun Spice Blend
Listen to Albert prepare Perfect Tuna Sear below.
