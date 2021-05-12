The California Kitchen: Perfect Summer Chantilly Cream

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Perfect Summer Chantilly Cream with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1 C Heavy Cream
- 3/4 C Sugar
- 1 Vanilla Bean
- 2t Frangelico Liquor
Listen to Albert prepare Perfect Chantilly below.
