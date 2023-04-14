The California Kitchen: Perfect Prime Ribeye Steak

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Perfect Prime Ribeye Steak with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1 Each 1-1.5 Inch Steak
- TT S+P Both Sides
- 1 T Oil
- 1 T Cajun Spice (Optional)
- Always allow Steaks to rest at room Temp for 5 Mins
Listen to Albert prepare Perfect Prime Ribeye Steak below.
For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com
Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV
Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef
IG: untamedchef777