The California Kitchen: Perfect Prime Ribeye Steak

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Perfect Prime Ribeye Steak with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Perfect Prime Ribeye Steak

Here is what you will need…

1 Each 1-1.5 Inch Steak

TT S+P Both Sides

1 T Oil

1 T Cajun Spice (Optional)

Always allow Steaks to rest at room Temp for 5 Mins

Listen to Albert prepare Perfect Prime Ribeye Steak below.

