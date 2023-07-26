The California Kitchen: Perfect Potato Chips

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Perfect Potato Chips with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
Perfect Potato Chips
- 1 LB 1/8 Inch Thick Russet Potato slices
- TT Dust with Corn Starch
- 1 Qt Vegetable Oil ( Frying )
- (Potato Dust)
- 1 T Blackening Spice
- 1T Chive
- 1 T Garlic Salt
- 5 Cracks Fresh Black Pepper
Listen to Albert prepare Perfect Potato Chips below.
