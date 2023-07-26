The California Kitchen: Perfect Potato Chips

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Perfect Potato Chips with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

Perfect Potato Chips

  • 1 LB 1/8 Inch Thick Russet Potato slices
  • TT Dust with Corn Starch
  • 1 Qt Vegetable  Oil ( Frying )
  • (Potato Dust)
  • 1 T Blackening Spice 
  • 1T Chive
  • 1 T Garlic Salt
  • 5 Cracks Fresh Black Pepper

Listen to Albert prepare Perfect Potato Chips below.

