In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Perfect Parmesan Polenta 2023 with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Perfect Parmesan Polenta 2023

Here is what you will need…

1 C Cornmeal

3 C Chicken Stock

4 oz Parmigiano Reggiano

1/2 C Heavy Cream

1 T Sweet Butter (Optional)

Listen to Albert prepare Perfect Parmesan Polenta 2023 below.

The California Kitchen: Perfect Parmesan Polenta 2023

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777