In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Perfect Haricots and Brussels with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Perfect Haricots and Brussels

Here is what you will need…

1 LB Thick Bacon

1 Sweet Onion Diced Small

1 LB Frenched Green Beans

1/2 LB Brussels Sprouts

TT S+P

Listen to Albert prepare Perfect Haricots and Brussels below.

The California Kitchen: Perfect Haricots and Brussels

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777