The California Kitchen: Perfect Haricots and Brussels

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Perfect Haricots and Brussels with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1 LB Thick Bacon
- 1 Sweet Onion Diced Small
- 1 LB Frenched Green Beans
- 1/2 LB Brussels Sprouts
- TT S+P
Listen to Albert prepare Perfect Haricots and Brussels below.
