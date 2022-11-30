The California Kitchen: Perfect Ham Glaze

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Perfect Ham Glaze with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1/2 C Dijon Mustard
- 1/2 C Brown Sugar
- 4 T Clover Honey
- 1/4 C Heavy Cream
Listen to Albert prepare Perfect Ham Glaze below.
