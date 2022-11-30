In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Perfect Ham Glaze with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Perfect Ham Glaze

Here is what you will need…

1/2 C Dijon Mustard

1/2 C Brown Sugar

4 T Clover Honey

1/4 C Heavy Cream

Listen to Albert prepare Perfect Ham Glaze below.

The California Kitchen: Perfect Ham Glaze

