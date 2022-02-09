The California Kitchen: Perfect Fluffy Eggs in 1 Minute

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Perfect Fluffy Eggs in 1 Minute with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 2 T Butter
- 6 Eggs Scrambled
- 1 t Salt
- 5 Cracks Fresh Black Pepper
- 1/4 C Heavy Cream
Listen to Albert prepare Perfect Fluffy Eggs in 1 Minute below.
For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com
Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV
Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef
IG: untamedchef777