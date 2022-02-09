In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Perfect Fluffy Eggs in 1 Minute with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

2 T Butter

6 Eggs Scrambled

1 t Salt

5 Cracks Fresh Black Pepper

1/4 C Heavy Cream

Listen to Albert prepare Perfect Fluffy Eggs in 1 Minute below.

The California Kitchen: Perfect Fluffy Eggs in 1 Minute

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777