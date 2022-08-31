In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Peach Pound Cake with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Peach Pound Cake

Here is what you will need…

2 sticks salted butter

One cup sugar

2 tablespoon vanilla

2 eggs

1/2 cup flour

2 pinch salt

Listen to Albert prepare Peach Pound Cake below.

The California Kitchen: Peach Pound Cake

