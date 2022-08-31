The California Kitchen: Peach Pound Cake

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Peach Pound Cake with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

California Kitchen
Peach Pound Cake

Here is what you will need…

  • 2 sticks salted butter
  • One cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoon vanilla
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 2 pinch salt

Listen to Albert prepare Peach Pound Cake below.

The California Kitchen: Peach Pound Cake
The California Kitchen

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777