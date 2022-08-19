The California Kitchen: Peach Flan

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Peach Flan with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Peach Flan

Here is what you will need…

400 G Peach Juice

50 G Heavy Cream

100 G Sugar

1 Naval Orange Zested

1/2 t Agar Agar Gel

Listen to Albert prepare Peach Flan below.

