The California Kitchen: Peach Flan

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Peach Flan with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 400 G Peach Juice
- 50 G Heavy Cream
- 100 G Sugar
- 1 Naval Orange Zested
- 1/2 t Agar Agar Gel
