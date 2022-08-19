The California Kitchen: Peach Flan

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Peach Flan with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Peach Flan
Peach Flan

Here is what you will need…

  • 400 G Peach Juice
  • 50 G Heavy Cream
  • 100 G Sugar
  • 1 Naval Orange Zested
  • 1/2 t Agar Agar Gel

Listen to Albert prepare Peach Flan below.

The California Kitchen: Peach Flan
The California Kitchen

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777