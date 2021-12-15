The California Kitchen: Nashville Hot Chicken Untamed

Nashville Hot Chicken Untamed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Nashville Hot Chicken Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

1 LB Bonless Skinless Thighs

3 T Garlic Powder

2 T Garlic Salt

4 C Flour

1 QT Buttermilk

4 T Tabasco Sauce/ Hot Sauce

3 C Panko

4 C Canola oil

Listen to Albert prepare Nashville Hot Chicken Untamed below.

