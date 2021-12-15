The California Kitchen: Nashville Hot Chicken Untamed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Nashville Hot Chicken Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1 LB Bonless Skinless Thighs
- 3 T Garlic Powder
- 2 T Garlic Salt
- 4 C Flour
- 1 QT Buttermilk
- 4 T Tabasco Sauce/ Hot Sauce
- 3 C Panko
- 4 C Canola oil
Listen to Albert prepare Nashville Hot Chicken Untamed below.
For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com
Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV
