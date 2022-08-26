In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Mojo de Ajo Potatoes with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Mojo de Ajo Potatoes

Here is what you will need…

1 T Vegetable Oil

1 LB Baby New Potatoes Steamed

TT S+P

2 T Chopped Garlic

3 T Olive Oil

1 Squeeze Lime

1 T Chive

Listen to Albert prepare Mojo de Ajo Potatoes below.

The California Kitchen: Mojo de Ajo Potatoes

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777