The California Kitchen: Mojo de Ajo Potatoes

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Mojo de Ajo Potatoes with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1 T Vegetable Oil
- 1 LB Baby New Potatoes Steamed
- TT S+P
- 2 T Chopped Garlic
- 3 T Olive Oil
- 1 Squeeze Lime
- 1 T Chive
Listen to Albert prepare Mojo de Ajo Potatoes below.
