The California Kitchen: Mojo de Ajo Potatoes

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Mojo de Ajo Potatoes with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Mojo de Ajo Potatoes

Here is what you will need…

  • 1 T Vegetable Oil
  • 1 LB Baby New Potatoes Steamed
  • TT S+P
  • 2 T Chopped Garlic
  • 3 T Olive Oil
  • 1 Squeeze Lime
  • 1 T Chive

Listen to Albert prepare Mojo de Ajo Potatoes below.

The California Kitchen

