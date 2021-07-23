McCormick Southwestern Bison Tacos

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare McCormick Southwestern Bison Tacos with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

2 T Vegetable Oil

1 LB Ground Bison

1 T McCormick Pink Himalayan and Black Pepper Garlic Season

2 t McCormick Cajun Spice

3 t McCormick Lemon Pepper

1T McCormick Dehydrated Onions

4 oz Tomatoes / small dice

1 oz Serrano Chili/ small dice

Listen to Albert prepare Butter Basted Black Cod below.

The California Kitchen: McCormick Southwestern Bison Tacos

