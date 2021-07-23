The California Kitchen: McCormick Southwestern Bison Tacos

Bison Tacos
McCormick Southwestern Bison Tacos

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare McCormick Southwestern Bison Tacos with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 2 T Vegetable Oil
  • 1 LB Ground Bison
  • 1 T McCormick Pink Himalayan and Black Pepper Garlic Season
  • 2 t McCormick Cajun Spice
  • 3 t McCormick Lemon Pepper
  • 1T McCormick Dehydrated Onions
  • 4 oz Tomatoes / small dice
  • 1 oz Serrano Chili/ small dice

The Untamed Chef

