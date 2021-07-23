The California Kitchen: McCormick Southwestern Bison Tacos

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare McCormick Southwestern Bison Tacos with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 2 T Vegetable Oil
- 1 LB Ground Bison
- 1 T McCormick Pink Himalayan and Black Pepper Garlic Season
- 2 t McCormick Cajun Spice
- 3 t McCormick Lemon Pepper
- 1T McCormick Dehydrated Onions
- 4 oz Tomatoes / small dice
- 1 oz Serrano Chili/ small dice
