The California Kitchen: Left Over Turkey Caldo (Soup)

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Turkey Caldo (Soup) with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Left Over Turkey
Turkey Caldo (Soup)

Here is what you will need…

  • Cook Till Boiling add all Ingredients in before bringing to a Boil
  • 2 Qts Turkey Stock
  • 1 LB Left Over Dark Turkey Meat 
  • 1 LB Mirepoix 
  • 1 LB Acorn Squash
  • 1 Bunch of Kale 
  • 1/2 Lb Spicy Italian Sausage
  • 1 Qt Yukon Potatoes Diced Small

Listen to Albert prepare Turkey Caldo (Soup) below.

The California Kitchen: Turkey Caldo (Soup)
The California Kitchen

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777