The California Kitchen: Left Over Turkey Caldo (Soup)

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Turkey Caldo (Soup) with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- Cook Till Boiling add all Ingredients in before bringing to a Boil
- 2 Qts Turkey Stock
- 1 LB Left Over Dark Turkey Meat
- 1 LB Mirepoix
- 1 LB Acorn Squash
- 1 Bunch of Kale
- 1/2 Lb Spicy Italian Sausage
- 1 Qt Yukon Potatoes Diced Small
