The California Kitchen: Left Over Turkey Caldo (Soup)

Turkey Caldo (Soup)

Here is what you will need…

Cook Till Boiling add all Ingredients in before bringing to a Boil

2 Qts Turkey Stock

1 LB Left Over Dark Turkey Meat

1 LB Mirepoix

1 LB Acorn Squash

1 Bunch of Kale

1/2 Lb Spicy Italian Sausage

1 Qt Yukon Potatoes Diced Small

