The California Kitchen: Imusa USA Duck Confit

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

Duck Confit
Imusa USA Duck Confit

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Imusa USA Duck Confit with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 1 LB Duck legs
  • 1 Stick Butter
  • 3 T Vegetable Oil
  • 2 Sprigs of Thyme
  • 2 Sprigs of Rosemary
  • 2 T Dehydrated Garlic
  • 1 Whole Purple Onion
  • TT S+P

Listen to Albert prepare Imusa USA Duck Confit below.

The Untamed Chef

