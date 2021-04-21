The California Kitchen: Imusa USA Duck Confit

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Imusa USA Duck Confit with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1 LB Duck legs
- 1 Stick Butter
- 3 T Vegetable Oil
- 2 Sprigs of Thyme
- 2 Sprigs of Rosemary
- 2 T Dehydrated Garlic
- 1 Whole Purple Onion
- TT S+P
Listen to Albert prepare Imusa USA Duck Confit below.
For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com
Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV
Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef
IG: untamedchef777