The California Kitchen: Imusa USA Duck Confit

Imusa USA Duck Confit

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Imusa USA Duck Confit with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

1 LB Duck legs

1 Stick Butter

3 T Vegetable Oil

2 Sprigs of Thyme

2 Sprigs of Rosemary

2 T Dehydrated Garlic

1 Whole Purple Onion

TT S+P

Listen to Albert prepare Imusa USA Duck Confit below.

