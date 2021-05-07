Hollandaise Untamed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Hollandaise Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

1 Stick Butter

3 Egg Yolks

1 T Lemon Juice

2 t Tabasco Sauce

TT S+p

Listen to Albert prepare Hollandaise Untamed below.

The California Kitchen: Hollandaise Untamed

