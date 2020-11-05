The California Kitchen: Herb Grilled Shiitake Mushrooms

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Herb Grilled Shiitake Mushrooms with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 1 lb Shiitake Mushroom
  • TT Vegetable Oil
  • TT S+P
  • 2 Each Thyme & Rosemary

Listen to Albert prepare Herb Grilled Shiitake Mushrooms below.

The California Kitchen: Herb Grilled Shiitake Mushrooms
The Untamed Chef

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777