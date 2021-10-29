The California Kitchen: Heirloom Tomato Salsa

Heirloom Tomato Salsa

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Heirloom Tomato Salsa with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 1 Heirloom Tomato
  • 1 C Tomato sauce
  • 1/4 Purple Onion Diced
  • 3 Serrano Chilis
  • 1 Medium Lemon Juiced
  • 3 oz Cilantro
  • 1T Chili Flakes
  • 2 t Salt
  • 2 t Pepper

Listen to Albert prepare Heirloom Tomato Salsa below.

The Untamed Chef

