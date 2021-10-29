The California Kitchen: Heirloom Tomato Salsa

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Heirloom Tomato Salsa with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1 Heirloom Tomato
- 1 C Tomato sauce
- 1/4 Purple Onion Diced
- 3 Serrano Chilis
- 1 Medium Lemon Juiced
- 3 oz Cilantro
- 1T Chili Flakes
- 2 t Salt
- 2 t Pepper
Listen to Albert prepare Heirloom Tomato Salsa below.
