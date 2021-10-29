The California Kitchen: Heirloom Tomato Salsa

Heirloom Tomato Salsa

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Heirloom Tomato Salsa with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

1 Heirloom Tomato

1 C Tomato sauce

1/4 Purple Onion Diced

3 Serrano Chilis

1 Medium Lemon Juiced

3 oz Cilantro

1T Chili Flakes

2 t Salt

2 t Pepper

Listen to Albert prepare Heirloom Tomato Salsa below.

