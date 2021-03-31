The California Kitchen: Guajillo Vegetarian Pozole

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

Guajillo Vegetarian Pozole

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Guajillo Vegetarian Pozole with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 2 oz Guajillo Chili Pods
  • .5 oz Onion
  • 2 Qts Vegetable Stock
  • 3/4 QT Hominy
  • 6 Oz Cabbage
  • 1/2 Onion Diced Small
  • 4 oz Fresh Cilantro
  • 1 Lemon cut in half
  • Optional Large Asparagus Tips
    • TT S+P

Listen to Albert prepare Guajillo Vegetarian Pozole below.

The Untamed Chef

