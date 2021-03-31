The California Kitchen: Guajillo Vegetarian Pozole

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Guajillo Vegetarian Pozole with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 2 oz Guajillo Chili Pods
- .5 oz Onion
- 2 Qts Vegetable Stock
- 3/4 QT Hominy
- 6 Oz Cabbage
- 1/2 Onion Diced Small
- 4 oz Fresh Cilantro
- 1 Lemon cut in half
- Optional Large Asparagus Tips
- TT S+P
Listen to Albert prepare Guajillo Vegetarian Pozole below.
