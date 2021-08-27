The California Kitchen: Grilled Stone Fruit Berry Compote

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

Grilled Stone Fruit Berry Compote
In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Grilled Stone Fruit Berry Compote with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 2 Nectarines
  • 2 Plums
  • 5 Black Mission Figs
  • TT S+P
  • 4 oz Gorgonzola Cheese
  • 1 C Blackberries
  • 1 C Raspberries
  • 1 C Sugar

Listen to Albert prepare Grilled Stone Fruit Berry Compote below.

The Untamed Chef

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777