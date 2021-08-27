The California Kitchen: Grilled Stone Fruit Berry Compote

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Grilled Stone Fruit Berry Compote with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 2 Nectarines
- 2 Plums
- 5 Black Mission Figs
- TT S+P
- 4 oz Gorgonzola Cheese
- 1 C Blackberries
- 1 C Raspberries
- 1 C Sugar
Listen to Albert prepare Grilled Stone Fruit Berry Compote below.
