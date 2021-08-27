The California Kitchen: Grilled Stone Fruit Berry Compote

Grilled Stone Fruit Berry Compote

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Grilled Stone Fruit Berry Compote with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

2 Nectarines

2 Plums

5 Black Mission Figs

TT S+P

4 oz Gorgonzola Cheese

1 C Blackberries

1 C Raspberries

1 C Sugar

Listen to Albert prepare Grilled Stone Fruit Berry Compote below.

