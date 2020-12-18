The California Kitchen: Grilled Maitake Mushrooms

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Grilled Maitake Mushrooms with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1 Lb Maitake Mushrooms
- 4 T Vegetable Oil
- 2 T Kosher Salt
- 1 T Crispy Garlic
- 1 T Dry Chive
- 1 T Lemon Juice
Listen to Albert prepare Grilled Maitake Mushrooms below.
