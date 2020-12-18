Grilled Maitake Mushrooms

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Grilled Maitake Mushrooms with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

1 Lb Maitake Mushrooms

4 T Vegetable Oil

2 T Kosher Salt

1 T Crispy Garlic

1 T Dry Chive

1 T Lemon Juice

Listen to Albert prepare Grilled Maitake Mushrooms below.

The California Kitchen: Grilled Maitake Mushrooms

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777