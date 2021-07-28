The California Kitchen: Green Chili Soufflé

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Green Chili Soufflé with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 2 Slices of Brioche
- 4 Eggs
- 1/4 C Heavy Cream
- 3 Roasted Green Chilis
- 1/2 Spanish Onion
- 1 C Shredded Pepper Jack
- TT Parmesan
Listen to Albert prepare Green Chili Soufflé below.
For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com
Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV
Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef
IG: untamedchef777