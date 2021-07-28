The California Kitchen: Green Chili Soufflé

Green Chili Soufflé

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Green Chili Soufflé with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

2 Slices of Brioche

4 Eggs

1/4 C Heavy Cream

3 Roasted Green Chilis

1/2 Spanish Onion

1 C Shredded Pepper Jack

TT Parmesan

Listen to Albert prepare Green Chili Soufflé below.

