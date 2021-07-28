The California Kitchen: Green Chili Soufflé

Green Chili Soufflé
In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Green Chili Soufflé with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 2 Slices of Brioche
  • 4 Eggs
  • 1/4 C Heavy Cream
  • 3 Roasted Green Chilis
  • 1/2 Spanish Onion
  • 1 C Shredded Pepper Jack
  • TT Parmesan

Listen to Albert prepare Green Chili Soufflé below.

The Untamed Chef

