Gorgonzola Shishitos

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Gorgonzola Shishitos with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

1 TB Veg Oil

3 OZ Onion Diced

1 LB Shishitos

TT S+P

1 C Cream

1/4 C Gorgonzola Cheese

Listen to Albert prepare Gorgonzola Shishitos below.

The California Kitchen: Gorgonzola Shishitos

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777