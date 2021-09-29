The California Kitchen: Gorgonzola Shishitos

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Gorgonzola Shishitos with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1 TB Veg Oil
- 3 OZ Onion Diced
- 1 LB Shishitos
- TT S+P
- 1 C Cream
- 1/4 C Gorgonzola Cheese
Listen to Albert prepare Gorgonzola Shishitos below.
