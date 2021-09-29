The California Kitchen: Gorgonzola Shishitos

Gorgonzola Shishitos
In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Gorgonzola Shishitos with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 1 TB Veg Oil
  • 3 OZ Onion Diced
  • 1 LB Shishitos
  • TT S+P
  • 1 C Cream
  • 1/4 C Gorgonzola Cheese

Listen to Albert prepare Gorgonzola Shishitos below.

The Untamed Chef

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777