The California Kitchen: Gluten-free Dumplings

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Gluten-free Dumplings with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1 C Gluten Free Flour
- 1 Egg
- 1/3 C Ricotta Cheese
- 1/3 C Mashed Potatoes
- 2 Each 3 Finger pinches of Salt
Listen to Albert prepare Gluten-free Dumplings below.
