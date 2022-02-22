Fresh Mozzarella

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Fresh Mozzarella with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

1/2 Gallon Unpasteurized Milk

7 T Vinegar

2 C Water

1/2 T Salt

Listen to Albert prepare Fresh Mozzarella below.

The California Kitchen: Fresh Mozzarella

