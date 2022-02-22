The California Kitchen: Fresh Mozzarella

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Fresh Mozzarella with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1/2 Gallon Unpasteurized Milk
- 7 T Vinegar
- 2 C Water
- 1/2 T Salt
Listen to Albert prepare Fresh Mozzarella below.
