The California Kitchen: Flame Roasted Orange Duck Breast

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Flame Roasted Orange Duck Breast with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 2 Duck Breasts
- 3 T Vegetable Oil
- TT S+P
- 2 Sprigs Each Thyme & Rosemary
- 1/2 C Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
- 1/4 C Chicken Stock
