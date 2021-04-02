Flame Roasted Orange Duck Breast

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Flame Roasted Orange Duck Breast with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

2 Duck Breasts

3 T Vegetable Oil

TT S+P

2 Sprigs Each Thyme & Rosemary

1/2 C Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

1/4 C Chicken Stock

Listen to Albert prepare Flame Roasted Orange Duck Breast below.

The California Kitchen: Flame Roasted Orange Duck Breast

