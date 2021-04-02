The California Kitchen: Flame Roasted Orange Duck Breast

Flame Roasted Orange Duck Breast

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Flame Roasted Orange Duck Breast with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 2 Duck Breasts
  • 3 T Vegetable Oil
  • TT S+P
  • 2 Sprigs Each Thyme & Rosemary
  • 1/2 C Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
  • 1/4 C Chicken Stock

Listen to Albert prepare Flame Roasted Orange Duck Breast below.

