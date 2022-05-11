The California Kitchen: Farmers Market Sandia Salad

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Farmers Market Sandia Salad with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 1 LB Watermelon diced Medium
  • Cifornia Pistachios. Crushed
  • 3 T Jalapeño Olive Oil
  • TT House Made Feta Cheese
  • Drizzle of Aged Balsamic
  • Micro Cilantro

Listen to Albert prepare Farmers Market Sandia Salad below.

The California Kitchen

