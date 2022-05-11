Farmers Market Sandia Salad

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Farmers Market Sandia Salad with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

1 LB Watermelon diced Medium

Cifornia Pistachios. Crushed

3 T Jalapeño Olive Oil

TT House Made Feta Cheese

Drizzle of Aged Balsamic

Micro Cilantro

Listen to Albert prepare Farmers Market Sandia Salad below.

The California Kitchen: Farmers Market Sandia Salad

