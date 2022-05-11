The California Kitchen: Farmers Market Sandia Salad

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Farmers Market Sandia Salad with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1 LB Watermelon diced Medium
- Cifornia Pistachios. Crushed
- 3 T Jalapeño Olive Oil
- TT House Made Feta Cheese
- Drizzle of Aged Balsamic
- Micro Cilantro
Listen to Albert prepare Farmers Market Sandia Salad below.
