The California Kitchen: Farmers Market Fried Rice

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

learn how to prepare Farmers Market Fried Rice with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Fried Rice

Here is what you will need…

  • 4 C Water
  • 2 C Calrose Sushi Grade Rice
  • 4 T Vegetable Oil
  • 2 Eggs
  • 1 Lb Mixed Vegetanles Sautéed for 10 Mins before adding to Rice
  • Onion Kale Carrot Broccolini
  • TT S+P

Listen to Albert prepare Farmers Market Fried Rice below.

The California Kitchen

