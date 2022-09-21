The California Kitchen: Farmers Market Fried Rice

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Farmers Market Fried Rice with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 4 C Water
- 2 C Calrose Sushi Grade Rice
- 4 T Vegetable Oil
- 2 Eggs
- 1 Lb Mixed Vegetanles Sautéed for 10 Mins before adding to Rice
- Onion Kale Carrot Broccolini
- TT S+P
Listen to Albert prepare Farmers Market Fried Rice below.
