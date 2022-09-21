In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Farmers Market Fried Rice with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

4 C Water

2 C Calrose Sushi Grade Rice

4 T Vegetable Oil

2 Eggs

1 Lb Mixed Vegetanles Sautéed for 10 Mins before adding to Rice

Onion Kale Carrot Broccolini

TT S+P

Listen to Albert prepare Farmers Market Fried Rice below.

The California Kitchen: Farmers Market Fried Rice

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777