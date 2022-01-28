Extra Crispy Sweet Potato Fries

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Extra Crispy Sweet Potato Fries with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

21 G MP Trisol

14 G MP Crisp Coat

8 oz Club Soda

100 G Flour

2 Large Sweet Potatoes Batonnet Cut

Listen to Albert prepare Extra Crispy Sweet Potato Fries below.

The California Kitchen: Extra Crispy Sweet Potato Fries

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777