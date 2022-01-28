The California Kitchen: Extra Crispy Sweet Potato Fries

Extra Crispy Sweet Potato Fries

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Extra Crispy Sweet Potato Fries with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 21 G MP Trisol
  • 14 G MP Crisp Coat
  • 8 oz Club Soda
  • 100 G Flour
  • 2 Large Sweet Potatoes Batonnet Cut

Listen to Albert prepare Extra Crispy Sweet Potato Fries below.

The California Kitchen

