The California Kitchen: Extra Crispy Sweet Potato Fries

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Extra Crispy Sweet Potato Fries with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 21 G MP Trisol
- 14 G MP Crisp Coat
- 8 oz Club Soda
- 100 G Flour
- 2 Large Sweet Potatoes Batonnet Cut
Listen to Albert prepare Extra Crispy Sweet Potato Fries below.
For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com
Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV
Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef
IG: untamedchef777