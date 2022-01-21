The California Kitchen: Engagement Meatloaf Untamed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Engagement Meatloaf Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1 LB Ground Wagyu
- 1 T Salt
- 10 Cracks Black Pepper
- 1.5 C Panko Bread Crumb
- 1 Egg
- In Sautè Pan on Medium low Heat
- 4 oz Yellow Onion
- 2 Oz Celery
- 2 Oz Carrot
- Sauce
- 1 C Ketchup
- 2 T Honey
- 2 T Brown Sugar
- 2 t Red Wine Vinegar
Listen to Albert prepare Engagement Meatloaf Untamed below.
