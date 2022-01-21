The California Kitchen: Engagement Meatloaf Untamed

Engagement Meatloaf Untamed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Engagement Meatloaf Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

1 LB Ground Wagyu

1 T Salt

10 Cracks Black Pepper

1.5 C Panko Bread Crumb

1 Egg

In Sautè Pan on Medium low Heat 4 oz Yellow Onion 2 Oz Celery 2 Oz Carrot



Sauce 1 C Ketchup 2 T Honey 2 T Brown Sugar 2 t Red Wine Vinegar



Listen to Albert prepare Engagement Meatloaf Untamed below.

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777