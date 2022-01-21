The California Kitchen: Engagement Meatloaf Untamed

Engagement Meatloaf Untamed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Engagement Meatloaf Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 1 LB Ground Wagyu
  • 1 T Salt
  • 10 Cracks Black Pepper
  • 1.5 C Panko Bread Crumb
  • 1 Egg
  • In Sautè Pan on Medium low Heat
    • 4 oz Yellow Onion
    • 2 Oz Celery
    • 2 Oz Carrot
  • Sauce
    • 1 C Ketchup
    • 2 T Honey
    • 2 T Brown Sugar
    • 2 t Red Wine Vinegar

Listen to Albert prepare Engagement Meatloaf Untamed below.

The California Kitchen

