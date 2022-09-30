The California Kitchen: Ember Grilled Oyster Mushrooms

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Ember Grilled Oyster Mushrooms with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Ember Grilled Oyster Mushrooms
Here is what you will need…

  • 1 lb Wild Oyster Mushrooms
  • TT S+P
  • 3 t Vegetable Oil

Listen to Albert prepare Ember Grilled Oyster Mushrooms below.

