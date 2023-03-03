In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Easy Ratatouille Sauce with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Easy Ratatouille Sauce

Here is what you will need…

10 San Marzano Tomatoes from Can

1/4 C Sun Dried Tomatoes

1/4 C Shallot

2 T Dehydrated Garlic

Blend Together With

1/4 C Heavy Cream

TT S+P

(In a Medium Saute Pan)

2 T Veg Oil

4 Oz Each of Small Diced

Zucchini

Eggplant

Broken Neck Squash

Add Pasta of your choice You can make Pasta ahead of time. Don’t shock if using fresh Pasta.



Listen to Albert prepare Easy Ratatouille Sauce below.

The California Kitchen: Easy Ratatouille Sauce

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777