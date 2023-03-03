The California Kitchen: Easy Ratatouille Sauce

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Easy Ratatouille Sauce with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Easy Ratatouille Sauce
Here is what you will need…

  • 10 San Marzano Tomatoes from Can
  • 1/4 C Sun Dried Tomatoes 
  • 1/4 C Shallot
  • 2 T Dehydrated Garlic 
  • Blend Together With
  • 1/4 C Heavy Cream
  • TT S+P
  • (In a Medium Saute Pan)
  • 2 T Veg Oil
  • 4 Oz Each of Small Diced 
  • Zucchini 
  • Eggplant 
  • Broken Neck Squash 
  • Add Pasta of your choice 
    • You can make Pasta ahead of time.
    • Don’t shock if using fresh Pasta.

Listen to Albert prepare Easy Ratatouille Sauce below.

