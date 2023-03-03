The California Kitchen: Easy Ratatouille Sauce

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Easy Ratatouille Sauce with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 10 San Marzano Tomatoes from Can
- 1/4 C Sun Dried Tomatoes
- 1/4 C Shallot
- 2 T Dehydrated Garlic
- Blend Together With
- 1/4 C Heavy Cream
- TT S+P
- (In a Medium Saute Pan)
- 2 T Veg Oil
- 4 Oz Each of Small Diced
- Zucchini
- Eggplant
- Broken Neck Squash
- Add Pasta of your choice
- You can make Pasta ahead of time.
- Don’t shock if using fresh Pasta.
Listen to Albert prepare Easy Ratatouille Sauce below.
For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com
Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV
Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef
IG: untamedchef777