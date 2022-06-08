The California Kitchen: Easy Potato Salad Untamed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Easy Potato Salad Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1 LB Yukon Honey Gold Potatoes
- 1 C Mayo
- 3 T Dry Chive
- 3 T Dry Cilantro
- 5 T Dijon Mustard
- 2 T Granulated Garlic
- 2 T Lemon Pepper Seasoning
Listen to Albert prepare Easy Potato Salad Untamed below.
For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com
Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV
Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef
IG: untamedchef777