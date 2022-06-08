The California Kitchen: Easy Potato Salad Untamed

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

California Kitchen
Easy Potato Salad Untamed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Easy Potato Salad Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 1 LB Yukon Honey Gold Potatoes
  • 1 C Mayo
  • 3 T Dry Chive
  • 3 T Dry Cilantro
  • 5 T Dijon Mustard
  • 2 T Granulated Garlic
  • 2 T Lemon Pepper Seasoning

Listen to Albert prepare Easy Potato Salad Untamed below.

