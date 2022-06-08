The California Kitchen: Easy Potato Salad Untamed

Easy Potato Salad Untamed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Easy Potato Salad Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

1 LB Yukon Honey Gold Potatoes

1 C Mayo

3 T Dry Chive

3 T Dry Cilantro

5 T Dijon Mustard

2 T Granulated Garlic

2 T Lemon Pepper Seasoning

Listen to Albert prepare Easy Potato Salad Untamed below.

